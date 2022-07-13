Prestigious Queen's Award for Melton's air cadets

Members of 1279 (Melton Mowbray) Squadron Royal Air Force Cadets march in the Battle of Britain parade through Melton

The 1279 (Melton Mowbray) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets is one of only four organisations to be honoured with The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

They were nominated for ‘encouraging the spirit of adventure and developing qualities of leadership and good citizenship, enabling young people to reach their potential’.

Squadron members will receive their award crystal and certificate from Mike Kapur, Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, later this year.

Mr Kapur said: “ I'm delighted that so many of Leicestershire’s outstanding voluntary and community groups have been recognised in this way.

"During the assessment visits, my Deputy Lieutenants were impressed by each group’s commitment to those who they support, and how they continued with service provision throughout the pandemic.”