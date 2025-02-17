Bentons representatives pick up their awards at the London ceremony - sales director Melissa Hopson MRICS, managing director Lizzie Bateman and head of lettings Darren Moore

Representatives from Melton property and land specialists, Bentons, attended a London ceremony to receive prestigious industry honours.

The Nottingham Street-based business was awarded a gold award for lettings and a silver for sales at The Guild Annual Conference and Awards ceremony, at the QEII Centre in Westminster.

On the day, 80 bronze, silver, gold, and overall awards were presented to members in recognition of their outstanding contributions throughout 2024.

The winners were honoured for their dedication to exceptional customer service and their unwavering commitment to guiding clients through their home-moving journeys.

Lizzie Bateman, director of Bentons, said: “We are fiercely proud to be independent and have our roots established as a family firm with traditional service values, yet at the same time offering market leading advice, practices and cutting-edge marketing.

"We are very much a people business, and we have built our success on our personal one-to-one service, with clients interests at the heart of all our advice and recommendations.

"Our award-winning team is comprised of over 30 professionals and highly experienced agents who really care about providing the best advice and ensuring clients experience with us is as great as possible.

"Many of the team have professionally recognised qualifications to give complete peace of mind.”

Kris McLean, managing director of The Guild of Property Professionals, praised the winners: "The Guild Awards are a chance for us to recognise the incredible dedication and achievements of our Members.

"These agents have gone above and beyond for their clients, setting new standards of excellence and service, and it’s an honour to celebrate them.”