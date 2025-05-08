Prestigious choir raises vital cash for village church
Burrough on the Hill was privileged to host an outstanding performance of traditional music sung by The Cutty Sark Singers in the Church of St Mary the Virgin.
Performing ‘a cappella’ without any instrumental accompaniment, the 20 voices resonated throughout the historic building with anthems dating from the 16th century to the present day.
The choir’s director of music, Roland Robertson, also took the opportunity to showcase the church’s very special organ, built in 1993 by Kenneth Tickell.
Roland’s performance of two short pieces by J S Bach demonstrated the surprisingly wide range of this very intimate and unique instrument and held the audience spellbound.
The choir then matched the full power of the organ with a stirring rendition of Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’.
On a lighter note, during the interval, a ‘Rhubarb Raffle’ was held, which caused much amusement with three rhubarb-themed prizes.
The evening raised a total of £726 towards the upkeep of Burrough’s church.
Jeremy Heygate, of the Burrough on the Hill PCC, said: “This type of fundraising is vital in paying the day-to-day running costs of an ancient building, and retaining its use for worship, for concerts, and for community events.
“These costs are solely met by donations and by fundraising so Burrough on the Hill is hugely grateful to The Cutty Sark Singers for giving their time and their skill free of charge.
“Such generosity helps to keep alive ancient buildings which have echoed to choral music over the centuries.”
