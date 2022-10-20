Soldiers on horseback from Melton's remount barracks taking part in last year's Remembrance Sunday parade

The Melton Band will lead the parade and will be joined by representation from the armed forces, Royal British Legion, RAF Association, Royal Army Veterinary Corps, army, police and 1279 (Melton Mowbray) air cadets, residents from Wexford House, along with scouts, guides and other local clubs and organisations.

The parade will begin in the Chapel Street car park at 10.20am and will head down King Street, Sage Cross Street, Sherrard Street and Church Street to St Mary’s Parish Church, where a service will be held at 10.50am.

Following the service at St Mary’s, the parade will re-form at approximately 11.50am in Burton Street and will march down Leicester Street, saluting as they pass the dais in the Market Place, to the War Memorial Gardens, where wreaths will be laid in a small ceremony.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson said: “The armed forces are an integral part of Melton’s history and are important to our community, as the recent green plaque awarded to the Defence Animal Training Regiment shows.

"As a council we are committed to supporting our local armed forces and veteran communities as best we can.

"Coming together on Remembrance Sunday gives us the chance to collectively honour the sacrifices that have been made by those who serve, past and present.