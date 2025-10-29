Last year's parade moves through Market Place in Melton

This year’s Remembrance Sunday parade through the streets of Melton Mowbray takes place on November 9.

The parade will form near the Chapel Street car park before setting off at 10.20am and proceeding along King Street, Sage Cross Street, Sherrard Street and Church Street before arriving at St Mary’s Church for the annual Remembrance service, beginning at 10.50am.

Participants will be led by the Melton Band and will include veterans and serving members of the armed forces, representatives of Royal British Legion, Royal Air Force Association, Royal Army Veterinary Corps Association, Army, Air and Police Cadets, Scouts, Guides, local clubs plus members of the Polish community.

Following the church service, the parade will reassemble at around 11.50am in Burton Street and proceed along Leicester Street, saluting at the Market Place dais before concluding at the War Memorial Gardens, where a wreath-laying ceremony will take place to pay tribute to those who have served and continue to serve.

The wreath-laying ceremony at the 2024 Remembrance event in Memorial Gardens

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Siggy Atherton, said: “Melton has a proud tradition of supporting the armed forces and Remembrance Sunday allows our community to come together and honour those who serve, past, present and future.

“I encourage everyone to join me in watching the parade and attending the service to show our collective support and reflect upon the sacrifices made by our armed forces."

In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of local veterans participating in the Remembrance parade.

Veterans who wish to join their fellow servicemen and women are invited to assemble at Chapel Street car park prior to the start of the parade, where they will be welcome to follow at the rear of the procession.

To ensure the safety of all participants and attendees, road closures will be in effect throughout Melton Mowbray town centre from 9.30am to 1pm.

A short Armistice Day service will take place outside the legion club in Thorpe End on Tuesday November 11th, which the public are invited to attend.

The Melton Poppy Appeal has been launched and Poppies will be on sale at shops and businesses throughout the Melton area.

A market stall selling Poppies will be set up in Market Place on the next two Saturdays, November 1 and 8.