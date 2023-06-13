Last year's Power in the Park event in Melton

After the success of last year’s inaugural event, the organisers say it will be bigger and better than ever, on Saturday August 19.

The day will feature two competitions – Leicestershire's Strongest Man and, for the first time, GB Disabled Strongman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will all begin at 10am, in Melton Town Park, and it is free to attend, with a range of food and drink vendors, stalls, a fully licenced bar and children's entertainment.

Last year's Power in the Park event in Melton

Organiser Lee Freer said: “This year brings some great competitors and athletes showing great feats of strength across a variety of events.

"These events are designed to not only test the competitor's physical strength but also their agility.

"It will be a great day out for all the family.”

Entries are open for the county strongman competition, which involves five events – Farmers Walk into Yoke, Press Medley, Car Deadlift, Seated vehicle Pull and Atlas Stones.

Founders of GB Disabled Strongman, Martin Tye and Beckie Ingram, who are bringing their event to Melton as part of Power in the Park

Advertisement

Advertisement

To enter or to get more details, email [email protected] or get in touch via the Power in the Park Facebook page.

The GB Disabled Strongman is one of a series of events being held around the country to showcase the strength and ability of people with disabilities.The promoters of the disabled event commented: “Bringing our sport to Melton is very special for us, as it is the birth place of our founder Beckie.

"We want to show the local community what our athletes are capable of and that despite their disability, anything is possible.

"This event is going to be fabulous; families are all welcome and our athletes love nothing more than talking to the spectators."

Advertisement

Advertisement

They added: “It is a fantastic opportunity out to showcase the disabled community next to the able bodied.

"We are trying to build this sport to be on a level ground with our able-bodied counterparts.

"All of our athletes are fully self-funded and we rely heavily on sponsorship.

"This event will help to expand our portfolio and hopefully build relationships with new sponsors.”

Advertisement

Advertisement