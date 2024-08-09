Action from a previous Power in the Park in Play Close Park, Melton

Plenty of family entertainment is in store when the annual Power in the Park challenge returns to Melton Mowbray tomorrow (Saturday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is once again in Play Close Park with lots of thrilling feats of strength being lined up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big attraction this year is the contest for Leicestershire’s Strongest Man.

Lee Freer, who is organising the event with Fraser Mann, said: “This year, we are coming back with a bang.

“We have more athletes, more stalls, heavier weights, new events and more entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also joined for the second year running, by the Great Britain Disabled Strongest Man competition.

“Come and join us, cheer on all of our athletes and watch them push their own boundaries and display incredible levels of effort and strength.”

Admission is free and there will also be stalls, giant inflatables, miniature railway rides, hair braiding and face painting for the children to enjoy.

Vendors will be on site serving food, alcohol, soft drinks, coffee, ice creams and sweets. The action starts at 10am.