Power in the Park returns to Melton park

By Nick Rennie
Published 9th Aug 2024, 09:57 GMT
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 09:38 GMT
Action from a previous Power in the Park in Play Close Park, MeltonAction from a previous Power in the Park in Play Close Park, Melton
Plenty of family entertainment is in store when the annual Power in the Park challenge returns to Melton Mowbray tomorrow (Saturday).

The event is once again in Play Close Park with lots of thrilling feats of strength being lined up.

The big attraction this year is the contest for Leicestershire’s Strongest Man.

Lee Freer, who is organising the event with Fraser Mann, said: “This year, we are coming back with a bang.

“We have more athletes, more stalls, heavier weights, new events and more entertainment.

"We are also joined for the second year running, by the Great Britain Disabled Strongest Man competition.

“Come and join us, cheer on all of our athletes and watch them push their own boundaries and display incredible levels of effort and strength.”

Admission is free and there will also be stalls, giant inflatables, miniature railway rides, hair braiding and face painting for the children to enjoy.

Vendors will be on site serving food, alcohol, soft drinks, coffee, ice creams and sweets. The action starts at 10am.

