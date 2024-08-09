Power in the Park returns to Melton park
The event is once again in Play Close Park with lots of thrilling feats of strength being lined up.
The big attraction this year is the contest for Leicestershire’s Strongest Man.
Lee Freer, who is organising the event with Fraser Mann, said: “This year, we are coming back with a bang.
“We have more athletes, more stalls, heavier weights, new events and more entertainment.
"We are also joined for the second year running, by the Great Britain Disabled Strongest Man competition.
“Come and join us, cheer on all of our athletes and watch them push their own boundaries and display incredible levels of effort and strength.”
Admission is free and there will also be stalls, giant inflatables, miniature railway rides, hair braiding and face painting for the children to enjoy.
Vendors will be on site serving food, alcohol, soft drinks, coffee, ice creams and sweets. The action starts at 10am.
