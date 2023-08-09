The inaugural Power in the Park in Melton's Play Close park last June

Organisers say the event – on Saturday August 19 in Play Close park from 10am – is bigger and better than last year’s inaugural one.

Leicestershire's Strongest Man Competition will be one of the highlights alongside a GB Disabled Strongman contest for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Competitors will take on challenges involving great feats of strength and agility.

The strongman competition is comprised of five events – Farmers Walk into Yoke, Press Medley, Car Deadlift, Seated vehicle Pull and Atlas Stones.

Entries are still open to take part – email [email protected] or contact organisers through the Power in the Park Facebook page

GB Disabled Strongman was created by Martin Tye and Bex Ingram to further expand the exposure and inclusivity of the athletes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin said: “Bringing our sport to Melton is very special for us, as it is the birth place of our founder Beckie.

“We want to show the local community what our athletes are capable of and that despite their disability, anything is possible.

"It is a fantastic opportunity out to showcase the disabled community next to the able bodied.

"This event is going to be fabulous; families are all welcome and our athletes love nothing more than talking to the spectators.”