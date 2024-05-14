The entrance to the footpath on Regent Street, Melton Mowbray, which is to be closed for four months

Pedestrians are advised that a popular footpath in Melton Mowbray will be closed for four months.

Leicestershire County Council Highways say it has agreed to an emergency Temporary Traffic Regulation Order on Footpath E1, which runs from Regent Street in the town to the railway line.

The footpath also takes walkers as far as the park on Baldocks Lane, and vice versa.

A spokesperson for County Hall highways stated: “The Temporary Traffic Regulation Order will be implemented for public safety so Mars Petcare can undertake the replacement of a sluice-gate structure which also requires the removal of the footpath foot bridge.

“An alternative pedestrian diversion route will be available to people, taking them via Regent Street, Mill Street, Burton Street, Burton Road, Baldock’s Lane and vice versa.”

The closure of the footpath will effectively be in place until the middle of September.