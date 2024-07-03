The Melton Times will be reporting from the count in Melton Mowbray in the early hours of Friday.

GENERAL ELECTION 2024 : Candidates for Melton and Syston constituency - clockwise from top left - Marilyn Gordon (Independent); Edward Argar (Conservative); Zafran Khan (Labour); Andy Konieczko (Liberal Democrats); Pete Morris (Reform UK); Matt Shouler (Rejoin UK); Dr Teck Khong (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom); Alastair McQuillan (Green Party)

Prediction polls suggest Melton could elect its first ever Labour MP when the General Election results are announced in the early hours of Friday.

YouGov predicts a very close contest between Labour candidate Zafran Khan and Conservative Edward Argar for the Melton & Syston seat as the nation prepares to vote tomorrow (Thursday).

It would be a seismic shift in local political voting after Alicia Kearns, Sir Alan Duncan and Michael Latham won for the Tories with strong majorities stretching back to 1983 when the constituency was Rutland & Melton.

The change in voting intentions this year could be linked to the change in constituency boundaries and the national shift towards Labour, with party leader Sir Keir Starmer predicted to win a massive majority.

Mr Khan, who is 44, has never served in Parliament before.

Mr Argar (46) has won two terms as Charnwood MP since 2015.

YouGov also predicts strong support for Reform UK candidate, Pete Morris, in Melton & Syston, indicating a clear third place result.

The prediction polls also suggest a shift in voting patterns in neighbouring Rushcliffe, which includes villages just north of Melton.

Labour’s James Naish is predicted to oust Conservative Ruth Edwards from the seat.

Alicia Kearns, who served in Rutland and Melton since 2019, is predicted by pollsters to win in the new Rutland and Stamford seat.

Local candidates – Melton & Syston: Edward Argar (Con), Marilyn Gordon (Ind), Zafran Khan (Lab), Teck Khong (ADF), Andy Konieczko (LibDem), Alastair McQuillan (Green), Pete Morris (Ref), Matt Shouler (Rejoin EU).

Rushcliffe – Ruth Edwards (Con), James Grice (Ref), Lynn Irving (Ind), Richard Mallender (Green), James Naish (Lab), Harbant (Sehra), Greg Webb (LibDem).

Rutland & Stamford – Emma Baker (Green), Joanna Burrows (Rejoin EU), Chris Clowes (Ref), Alicia Kearns (Con), James Moore (LibDem), Joe Wood (Lab).

Go online at www.meltontimes.co.uk to our website to read profiles on all eight candidates for the Melton & Syston constituency.

The Melton Times will be reporting from the count in Melton Mowbray in the early hours of Friday.