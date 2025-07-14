Political View - Pip Allnatt, Labour leader of Melton Borough Council
Our local MP, Edward Argar, has now followed this example.
Last week he pledged to fight to reopen St Mary’s Birth Centre.
This ‘temporary closure’ is on top of the planned permanent closure approved by his Conservative government.
His predecessor Alicia Kearns gave up the fight despite local objections.
Edward now tells the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust that this temporary closure is ‘not for them to plan for eventual closure’.
This is his first ‘U-turn’. Well done!
As the parliamentary Conservative spokesman on the NHS, he is doubly able to raise our ‘local’ problem with Secretary of State, Wes Streeting.
Last week, Wes announced an ambitious 10-year programme to drive the NHS forward. It has three significant themes.
Technology, prevention and taking the pressure off hospitals by building more comprehensive community services.
Surely, maternity and post-natal care fits the last approach admirably.
Edward should also urge the NHS Integrated Care Board to finally decide about our offer for a second GP practice in Melton.
The ICB has had long enough.
Edward could enlist the support of our two new Reform Party county councillors.
In May, I invited them to meet and discuss everything of importance for Melton. But so far, no show.
Kerry Knight (Melton West) is on the Leicester Leicestershire and Rutland Health Joint Scrutiny and the county council’s Health Overview Scrutiny committees.
Unfortunately, she lives in Ashby de la Zouch, outside our borough and out of touch!
It’s a pity Reform councillors seem more interested in extra meetings to discuss flags and renaming committees.
They should pay more attention to what really matters to people.
They should do a ‘U-turn’ themselves and dump Farage’s preference for Trump-style health policy.
Former British Prime Minister, Mrs Thatcher, famously said she was not for turning and that was her downfall.
As Winston Churchill once said, ‘Those who never change their minds, never change anything’.
