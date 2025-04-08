Floods Minister Emma Hardy visiting Melton in January - MP Edward Argar (centre) is also pictured at the meeting

Firstly, may I take this opportunity in my regular Melton Times column to pass on my thanks to all those who have passed on kind messages and sympathies following the death of my father a few weeks ago - the kindness is genuinely very much appreciated by me and my family at a difficult time.

Turning to local issues, readers of the Melton Times will remember all to clearly the devastating flooding our area experienced in early January, and may recall that I pressed the flooding minister on a number of important issues, including the need for the Government to release funding from the Flood Recovery Framework Fund to support local communities and Local Authorities following the flooding, as happened in 2023 and 2024.

Also for their assessment of the potential for a link between over-development and increased flood risk.

I have recently received a formal response from the Minister, and I have to say it was a disappointing one.

The Government has refused to release any money from the fund to our area or Leicestershire, despite calls from me and other local MPs, and our local councils.

Similarly there was no substantive detail provided of any assessment they have done of the increased flood risk from more development, and I fear that the determination of the Government to press ahead with ever increased development means that such an assessment will become more, rather than less, necessary.

We saw earlier this year the dreadful impacts of flooding on people, and looking forwards it is vital that addressing this and better factoring it into planning decisions is central, if we are to genuinely reduce that risk.

Leicestershire County Council has recently voted to increase its budget to help tackle flooding, but I am continuing to call on the Government to do its bit alongside this and release the additional funding to support our councils and local area.

More broadly, I continue to believe the legal framework of which organisation is responsible for what when it comes to tackling and preventing flooding, that has grown up bit by bit over time, is too complex and that it risks some issues 'falling between the cracks'.

I will again be calling on the Government to review this to clarify and simplify who is directly responsible for what when it comes to flooding.

On another local issue that is of significant concern to local residents and to me as Melton's MP, improving access to GPs in our area, one of my key priorities is to help secure the much-needed second GP surgery in Melton Mowbray.

I therefore welcomed recent reports that Phoenix House in Melton is now being considered as a potential local for this second surgery. I have long had concerns about how practical Melton Borough Council's proposal of the council offices at Parkside was as a potential location, and think there would be real positives to Phoenix House.

It is a sensible suggestion that had previously been raised with me by well-known Melton Borough Councillor Siggy Atherton and others, and it deserves serious consideration.

While in the past MBC appeared not to be positive about the suggestion, continuing to favour its Parkside option, I welcome that the Council now appears willing to work with the local NHS to explore the Phoenix House option.

The most important thing for residents of Melton and the surrounding villages is not the location but is simply that the second GP Practice goes ahead, and goes ahead soon, to provide increased access to appointments.

This remains a top local priority for me for this Parliament, and I will willingly continue to work closely with all involved to play my part in trying to move things forward.