Police welcome jailing of prolific Melton thief
Gemma Reay, who is 37, was sentenced in court to 36 weeks in prison after breaching a previous Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO)
Reacting to the sentencing, Pc Shane Sanderson, of the Melton neighbourhood policing force, said: “This was for a previous suspended sentence relating to thefts and a breach of CBO, and for a more recent theft and breach of CBO.
“This is a great result for the community who have been brilliant at providing reports for us to investigate to allow Melton a break from her offending.
“Support will be offered to Reay upon her release to try and prevent any future offending.”
He added: “Criminal Behaviour Orders are a very powerful tool in the policing toolkit and can be applied for a number of different issues.
"Reay’s conditions make it a criminal offence to enter any store once asked to leave, or to enter any store that she is banned from.”