Police welcome jailing of prolific Melton thief

By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Jul 2024, 11:49 BST
Pc Shane Sanderson, of Melton Police, has welcomed the jailing of prolific offender, Gemma Reay
A prolific Melton thief has been jailed following her latest arrest.

Gemma Reay, who is 37, was sentenced in court to 36 weeks in prison after breaching a previous Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO)

Reacting to the sentencing, Pc Shane Sanderson, of the Melton neighbourhood policing force, said: “This was for a previous suspended sentence relating to thefts and a breach of CBO, and for a more recent theft and breach of CBO.

“This is a great result for the community who have been brilliant at providing reports for us to investigate to allow Melton a break from her offending.

“Support will be offered to Reay upon her release to try and prevent any future offending.”

He added: “Criminal Behaviour Orders are a very powerful tool in the policing toolkit and can be applied for a number of different issues.

"Reay’s conditions make it a criminal offence to enter any store once asked to leave, or to enter any store that she is banned from.”