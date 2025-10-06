Insp Darren Richardson, Melton's local policing commander

Police will be holding an open forum in Melton Mowbray next week to give advice on scams which have recently cost elderly residents thousands of pounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have been spreading the word about this current fraudulent activity where victims are told to buy gift cards, which can be topped up with large amounts of money, and then passing these details on to scam callers to pay an imaginary bill.

A number of residents were duped although town traders, using Melton BID’s SMART phone network, were able to flag up instances of customers buying multiple gift cards and alert them in time to prevent them being scammed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are sufficiently concerned about the issue, however, to set up a special forum at the Royal British Legion Club, in Thorpe End, at 5.30pm on Wednesday October 15.

It will be attended by Insp Darren Richardson, the Melton neighbourhood policing commander, and officers from the Economic Crime Unit, who will offer tips, advice and answer any questions regarding online and telephone fraud scams.

Insp Richardson said: “We’re urging residents to stay alert following reports of a concerning scam targeting elderly members of our community.

"in recent days we have received multiple reports of vulnerable individuals purchasing large quantities of gift cards – primarily Xbox and Amazon – from several local retailers, including Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Boots, and WH Smiths.

"One victim has already lost £2,700 through this scam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks to the quick actions of local shop staff and Melton BID members, two potential victims were passed to Melton Police."

If you or someone you know has been approached or has bought high-value gift cards under suspicious circumstances, they are urged to report it to police immediately.

Retailers are asked to continue to be vigilant and question unusual purchases, especially involving elderly customers.

Insp Richardson added: “A huge thank you to our local retailers and the Melton BID for working together to identify and protect potential victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your teamwork is making a real difference in keeping our community safe.

"Let’s continue to look out for one another.”

Anyone concerned they may be a victim of this kind of fraud is advised to go online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or to call police on 101 or visit the station on King Street.