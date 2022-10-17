A Leicestershire police officer monitors a road with a speed gun

There will be ramped up, higher-profile speed enforcement activity across the county force area through to Sunday, focusing on roads and areas where speeding is known to be an issue or there is a history of serious collisions.

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership (LLRRSP) and Leicestershire Police are supporting the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) UK-wide speed enforcement operation to the risks of driving above the speed limit and to encourage drivers and riders to reflect on the speeds they choose.

Jonathan Clarkson, a spokesperson for LLRRSP, said: “Speed limits are there to protect all road users, and Leicestershire police officers will be patrolling throughout this operation, in addition our fleet of speed camera vans will be operating throughout the week to ensure those caught committing an offence are dealt with in the most appropriate manner.

“By ensuring we always adhere to the speed limits and drive with the prevailing conditions in mind, we will be playing our part in reducing the risk of death and serious injury on our local roads.”