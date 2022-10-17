Police target speeding Leicestershire motorists in new campaign
Police officers will be clamping down on speeding motorists throughout Leicestershire and Rutland this week as part of a new campaign.
There will be ramped up, higher-profile speed enforcement activity across the county force area through to Sunday, focusing on roads and areas where speeding is known to be an issue or there is a history of serious collisions.
Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership (LLRRSP) and Leicestershire Police are supporting the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) UK-wide speed enforcement operation to the risks of driving above the speed limit and to encourage drivers and riders to reflect on the speeds they choose.
Jonathan Clarkson, a spokesperson for LLRRSP, said: “Speed limits are there to protect all road users, and Leicestershire police officers will be patrolling throughout this operation, in addition our fleet of speed camera vans will be operating throughout the week to ensure those caught committing an offence are dealt with in the most appropriate manner.
“By ensuring we always adhere to the speed limits and drive with the prevailing conditions in mind, we will be playing our part in reducing the risk of death and serious injury on our local roads.”
The campaign includes National Safe Speed Day on Wednesday, which has a particular focus on encouraging drivers to think about the speeds they use, to reflect on why they may exceed speed limits and to commit to making all their road journeys at speeds that are both legal and safe for the conditions at the time.