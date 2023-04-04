Joan Wooton, who has been reported missing from her Seagrave home

Joan Wooton, who is 85, was reported missing from her home at King Street in Seagrave around 10am this morning (Tuesday).

Leicestershire Police say Joan left the house around 6am and has not been seen since then.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the force said: “Joan is around 5ft 5ins tall, slim build with grey hair.

Joan Wooton, who has been reported missing from her Seagrave home

"She has mobility issues and walks with a stick.

“It is believed she was wearing green boots and grey leggings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She wears glasses for reading so it is possible she was wearing them when she left her home.”

Officers are urging local people to report any sightings of Joan so they can ensure her safety.