Police sound public appeal after elderly villager reported missing
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly villager who has been reported missing.
Joan Wooton, who is 85, was reported missing from her home at King Street in Seagrave around 10am this morning (Tuesday).
Leicestershire Police say Joan left the house around 6am and has not been seen since then.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesperson for the force said: “Joan is around 5ft 5ins tall, slim build with grey hair.
"She has mobility issues and walks with a stick.
“It is believed she was wearing green boots and grey leggings.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"She wears glasses for reading so it is possible she was wearing them when she left her home.”
Officers are urging local people to report any sightings of Joan so they can ensure her safety.
The spokesperson added: “If anyone has seen Joan or someone matching her description, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 175 of April 4.”