Police have stepped up patrols

Police have released a man aged in his 40s who was arrested in connection with a sexual assault at Bottesford with no charges being made against him.

Officers have today (Friday) been carrying out patrols in the area – a week on from when the incident took place, along the path near Winter Beck, between Barkestone Lane and Belvoir Road.

A woman aged in her 30s was walking her dog when she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted, at 11.20am on November 1.

The man has been described as white, aged between 30 and 40, of large build and 5ft 11ins or taller.

He is also believed to have short, dark facial hair.

He left the area prior to police arriving – heading in the direction of Belvoir Road.

For the past week, a team of dedicated detectives have been working to identify the person responsible – including carrying out house-to-house enquiries and searching through local CCTV and doorbell footage.

Following public appeals, a number of people have come forward with information and have been spoken to as part of the investigation.

Today, officers have been continuing to speak to people in the area to ensure any information which could assist is provided to police.

Det Insp Neil Holden, from the force’s Signal team, said: “Working to identify the person responsible for this offence remains our priority.

“During the past week we have had detectives dedicated to carrying out a number of enquiries in relation to this investigation and this effort continues.

“Today we have had a number of additional officers close to the area the offence occurred, speaking to people who may use the route regularly and be able to provide us with some additional information.

“We know local people use this area to walk their dogs but also the A52 is very close by so motorists who were driving in the area at the time may also be able to assist.

“If you were in the area of Winter Beck, Belvoir Road, Barkestone Road or driving along the A52 last Friday morning and have not yet spoken to police, please come forward.”

Click HERE to pass on information by visiting and quoting crime reference number 24*651848 or call police on 101.