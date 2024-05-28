Police recover 67 knives across county in special operation
County officers took part in Operation Sceptre, the national knife crime reduction campaign.
The seven-day initiative began on May 13 saw officers aiming to reduce knife crime by targeting those carrying weapons and disrupt the supply.
The force’s knife arch was deployed in over 20 locations to target those carrying knives.
Leicestershire Police conducted 57 weapon sweeps, recovered 67 knives and made 27 arrests.
They also visited 27 educational facilities and conducted 32 school workshops, as well as making visits to 58 retailers.
Opportunities to safely and anonymously dispose of knives were provided in Charnwood, Beaumont Leys, Braunstone, Hinckley, Keyham Lane, Mansfield House, Melton and Spinney Hill stations front enquiry offices via surrender bins for the duration of the week.
Det Insp Mark Brennan said: “Getting those 67 knives off our streets is great news as it means they will never reach the hands of someone determined to use them for harm.”