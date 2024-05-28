Leicestershire Police recover 67 knives in special operation

Police recovered 67 knives from across Leicestershire in their recent operation.

County officers took part in Operation Sceptre, the national knife crime reduction campaign.

The seven-day initiative began on May 13 saw officers aiming to reduce knife crime by targeting those carrying weapons and disrupt the supply.

The force’s knife arch was deployed in over 20 locations to target those carrying knives.

Leicestershire Police conducted 57 weapon sweeps, recovered 67 knives and made 27 arrests.

They also visited 27 educational facilities and conducted 32 school workshops, as well as making visits to 58 retailers.

Opportunities to safely and anonymously dispose of knives were provided in Charnwood, Beaumont Leys, Braunstone, Hinckley, Keyham Lane, Mansfield House, Melton and Spinney Hill stations front enquiry offices via surrender bins for the duration of the week.