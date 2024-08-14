Police responded to reports of the incident

An incident involving the unnecessary suffering of an injured abandoned dog is being investigated by Melton police.

Officers were called to Dalby Road in Melton Mowbray just after 3.10pm on Saturday August 10 after a report that a dog – believed to be an American bulldog – had been abandoned and tied to a post.

The dog had suffered significant injuries, police say, and was taken to a vet where sadly she was put down.

A 39-year-old man this week attended a voluntary interview regarding the incident and enquiries remain ongoing for Melton’s neighbourhood policing unit.

When police arrived on the scene they appealed for the public to stay away from the area while enquiries were made into what had happened.

Police are appealing for help from the public to assist in their investigation.

Anyone with information can report details online HERE – quoting the crime reference number 24*476315.

Alternatively, call police on 101.