Police name Peterborough motorcyclist killed in Saxby Road collision

Police have named the victim of a recent fatal road collision in Saxby Road, Melton.

By Nick Rennie
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST

Father-of-three Robin Sanderson, who was 43, died at the scene after his red Ducati motorcycle left the carriageway and collided with a telegraph pole, at 10.40am on Saturday April 8.

Flowers have been left at the scene as a mark of respect, with a card reading: ‘To Robin. I don’t know who you was but tried to help as you left. Graham’.

The family of Mr Sanderson, who lived in Yaxley, near Peterborough, has released a moving statement following the tragedy.

Robin Sanderson, who was killed in a collision in Saxby Road, Melton, and floral tributes left at the scene
Robin Sanderson, who was killed in a collision in Saxby Road, Melton, and floral tributes left at the scene
It reads: “Robin was a hugely loved husband to his wife and their three children.

“He was loved by all his family and friends and he will forever be missed.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their comforting support and kind messages that we have been made aware of and for the flowers left at the scene by the Melton community.

“It is greatly appreciated.”

Detectives are continuing to appeal to the public for information to help with their investigation.

Det Sgt Jon Putnam, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “Mr Sanderson was riding with other motorcyclists when this collision occurred.

“Our investigation into the incident is continuing and I’d like anyone who saw the collision occur – or the riders beforehand – to come forward.

“Any information or dashcam footage you’re able to provide could help.”

Anyone with information is urged to pass it on to police on 101 quoting the reference 23*211377.