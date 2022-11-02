Melton police are clamp downing on irresponsible e-scooter riders

Officers were responding to complaints from members of the public following a number of incidents in the town.

Pc Shane Sanderson, of the Melton Mowbray town beat, said: “This week I have been carrying out proactive patrols to seek out and engage with E-scooter users within the town centre.

“This was raised by the local community as an increasing nuisance.

“I have issued seven warnings under the road traffic act that will mean if seen again they will be seized.

“On the warning we also cable tie the wheels to prevent them being used.”