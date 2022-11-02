Police issue warnings to seven e-scooter riders in Melton
Police in Melton have issued warnings to seven owners of e-scooters who have been riding them irresponsibly.
Officers were responding to complaints from members of the public following a number of incidents in the town.
Pc Shane Sanderson, of the Melton Mowbray town beat, said: “This week I have been carrying out proactive patrols to seek out and engage with E-scooter users within the town centre.
“This was raised by the local community as an increasing nuisance.
“I have issued seven warnings under the road traffic act that will mean if seen again they will be seized.
“On the warning we also cable tie the wheels to prevent them being used.”
The officer advised anyone in the Melton Mowbray area who sees e-scooters being ridden irresponsibly or in an anti-social manner in the town centre and neighbourhoods to call police on 101 or send a message via the Melton Police Facebook page.