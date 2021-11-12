Police find body in search for missing woman in Vale of Belvoir

Latest police news EMN-211211-161940001

Although there has been no formal identification yet, it is believed to be that of 61-year-old Wendy Grass, who had had last been seen at around 6am on Wednesday.

Wendy was reported missing a short time later and police sounded an urgent appeal asking for the public to look out for.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Her next of kin have been informed.

“The body of the woman was located near Stathern.