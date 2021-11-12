Police find body in search for missing woman in Vale of Belvoir
A body has been discovered by police officers search for a missing woman in the Vale of Belvoir, it has been announced this afternoon (Friday).
Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:33 pm
Although there has been no formal identification yet, it is believed to be that of 61-year-old Wendy Grass, who had had last been seen at around 6am on Wednesday.
Wendy was reported missing a short time later and police sounded an urgent appeal asking for the public to look out for.
A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Her next of kin have been informed.
“The body of the woman was located near Stathern.
“At this time, her death is not believed to be suspicious and, as such, a file will be prepared for the coroner.”