Police complete investigation after driver feared she had hit a cyclist
Officers found no evidence that the incident happened and the driver has been released pending further enquiries.
Specialist officers carried out extensive searches in the villages around Melton following the report, which was received on the evening of Sunday August 3.
A 51-year-old woman had called police, reporting that she thought she had hit a cyclist.
She was travelling towards Leicester in a a black VW Golf on rural roads from Harby, at around 9pm.
Det Sgt Jack Cornick from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “There have been specialist officers searching the areas around Melton over the last couple of days, and their extensive searches have not found any trace of a cyclist.
“Our searches of the area have concluded.”
Contact police on their website if you have information on this, quoting incident number 766 of August 3.