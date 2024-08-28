Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews

Leicestershire and Rutland’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) has called on motor manufacturers to install speed limiters on all vehicles in a bid to cut the number of accidents.

Rupert Matthews says concern about speeding is one of the top reasons residents contact him and, in response, he has made road safety a key priority in his Police and Crime Plan.

With a major road safety offensive already underway to boost the enforcement, plus Community Speedwatch and educational programmes taking place, the PCC has been considering what motor manufacturers can do to help.

"What people do on off-road circuits is a matter for them," the PCC said.

"But what they do on the roads, be it a motorway, a road or small country lane, is a matter for all other road users.

"I make use of the speed limiter in my own car, which made me wonder why more people don't do the same.

"Currently, not all cars are fitted with these devices.

"I think they should be. I also think that with the advances in technology, in time a system like GPS will track where the car is, what the speed limit is and trigger the speed limiter.”

Mr Matthews added: "It may sound a little draconian, but I'm pretty sure the day will come when this sort of automatic speed enforcement becomes the accepted norm.

"As a starting point, a speed limiter on all cars would at least give drivers the option to ensure they don't drive above the speed limit."