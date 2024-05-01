A sign where police have closed another Melton property due to anti-social behaviour

Officers joined officials with Melton Borough Council’s Safer Community team and the probation office in securing the action.

No further information has been given on the address of the property which has been closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pc Shane Sanderson, of the Melton neighbourhood policing team, posted on Facebook: “We have successfully obtained a closure order for a property causing major issues in the area and have now prevented any and all persons from entering.

The house which police have closed in Melton due to anti-social behaviour

“This will hopefully help the local community feel safer and stop them having to deal with ongoing anti-social behaviour.

“To obtain this order, officers and council staff had to prepare a large document for court with multiple statements and attend court a number of times to ensure it was issued.

"This sort of partnership working is the cornerstone of neighbourhood policing.”