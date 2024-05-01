Police close another Melton property due to anti-social behaviour
Officers joined officials with Melton Borough Council’s Safer Community team and the probation office in securing the action.
No further information has been given on the address of the property which has been closed.
Pc Shane Sanderson, of the Melton neighbourhood policing team, posted on Facebook: “We have successfully obtained a closure order for a property causing major issues in the area and have now prevented any and all persons from entering.
“This will hopefully help the local community feel safer and stop them having to deal with ongoing anti-social behaviour.
“To obtain this order, officers and council staff had to prepare a large document for court with multiple statements and attend court a number of times to ensure it was issued.
"This sort of partnership working is the cornerstone of neighbourhood policing.”
