Insp Darren Richardson, commander of the Melton and Rutland police force

Police in Melton have arrested a man in connection with 10 burglaries.

The local neighbourhood policing unit has stepped up patrols following multiple reports of break-ins at town centre businesses over the Christmas period.

Insp Darren Richardson said this afternoon (Monday): “In recent weeks we have suffered a significant increase in commercial burglaries in Melton town.

“We have been working tirelessly to secure the evidence to identify persons involved.

“On December 25, local officers arrested and subsequently released on police bail an adult male for 10 separate burglary offences, the suspect has now restrictive conditions in place.”

Further arrests have also been made since Christmas as police focus on dealing with the upsurge in burglaries in Melton Mowbray.

"Following some concerns from local residents, I can assure you that both covert and uniform patrols are in place to provide reassurance to local businesses and that we are actively seeking to arrest and prosecute those involved,” added Insp Richardson.

“In addition, today local police have arrested two adult males, one for a commercial and domestic burglary and the other for shop theft.

"We will continue to patrol the locations where these offences have been occurring, working closely with local businesses and Melton Borough Council.”

Councillor Sarah Cox, chair of the Safer Melton Partnership, said: “Both Councillor Sharon Butcher and I have been meeting with businesses and the police over the last week and Councillor Butcher personally visited all affected businesses.

"We have also called for a forum to be held between the businesses, police, borough council and the Safer Melton Partnership to look at what measures we can do together to protect businesses going forward.”

The opposition Conservative group on Melton Borough Council has called on both the police and the council to do more to support the town’s businesses and improve public safety.

Opposition leader, Councillor Ronan Browne, said in a statement: “Melton’s town centre is facing a real crisis as a result of these break-ins, which are putting local businesses under immense pressure.”

“These small, independent traders are vital to the community, and they should not have to bear the burden of crime alone.

"Local businesses need urgent support.”

He added: “This includes increasing funding for town centre security and helping businesses access crime prevention resources.

"A coordinated effort is needed from all parties to restore safety and confidence.”

Melton Borough Council’s safer communities team works closely with the local neighbourhood policing team to identify issues and offer support.

The borough council installed new high-tech CCTV cameras in the town centre in 2023 to aid policing and make the town safer.