A still from the Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs video showing the moment the hunt activist is hit by a horse jumping a gate during a Cottesmore Hunt meet at Whissendine on Saturday

The man, from Rutland, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and he remains in custody at this time.

A video was shared on social media by members of the Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs group from a gathering of the Cottesmore Hunt shortly after 1.45pm on Saturday afternoon.

In it, a woman appears to be blocking a gate as riders attempt to jump it to access a field.

A hunt member on horseback is heard on the film saying: "Please come out of the way so we can jump it. I am going to jump it. You'll have to come out of the way."

The activist does not move away from the gate and the hunter then jumps the gate with the horse making contact with the woman.

The woman can then be seen falling to the ground as the large animal almost lands on top of her.

There is then an angry confrontation as activists shout at the riders as they ride away with the hounds following.

Thousands of people have viewed the footage on the group’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

The group on its social media allege the rider deliberately jumps at the woman, who sustained bruising in the encounter, but the hunt has not commented.

Det Insp Charles Edwards, of Leicestershire Police, said: “Our investigation into this incident is continuing.

