Police arrest 661 county drink or drug drivers in just six months

Police are warning about the dangers of drink and drug driving

In February, alone, 142 offenders were stopped by officers as motorists continue to ignore warnings about the dangers.

Since the pandemic lockdowns, some of which included the closure of pubs, bars and restaurants, there has been an increase in the number of people being stopped for being unfit behind the wheel in Leicestershire and Rutland.

There were 1,513 arrests in 2021, up from 1,434 the year before and the 1,237 recorded in 2019.

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety, said: “Driving while impaired, whether through drink or drugs, devastates lives.

"Sadly, each year drink and drugs are a contributory factor in death and serious injury on the UK’s roads.

“Despite our continued road safety messages, it is quite clear that far too many drivers make the decision to get behind the wheel while impaired by drink or drugs.

"Can I remind drivers not to put themselves and others at risk.

“Drivers should be aware that Leicestershire Police patrol 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week to challenge drink drug drivers and bring them before the courts.”