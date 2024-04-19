Police appeal for missing girl last seen near Melton
Raya Dillon-Jackson, who is 15, was last seen in Croxton Kerrial on March 31 and was reported missing the following day.
Since she was reported missing, a number of enquiries have been undertaken to find Raya but it is believed she may have left Leicestershire and travelled elsewhere in the UK, say police.
She has links to Birmingham and the Wanstead, Peckham, Brixton and Holborn areas of London.
Raya is black and has shoulder-length wavy hair. She is known to wear makeup and false eyelashes.
When she was last seen, she was wearing a white Nike t-shirt and black Nike sweatpants.
She left her address with her pet sugar glider, which is a small marsupial type animal.
Anyone who has seen Raya, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 219 of April 1.