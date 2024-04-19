Raya Dillon-Jackson, who has been reported missing

Raya Dillon-Jackson, who is 15, was last seen in Croxton Kerrial on March 31 and was reported missing the following day.

Since she was reported missing, a number of enquiries have been undertaken to find Raya but it is believed she may have left Leicestershire and travelled elsewhere in the UK, say police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has links to Birmingham and the Wanstead, Peckham, Brixton and Holborn areas of London.

Raya is black and has shoulder-length wavy hair. She is known to wear makeup and false eyelashes.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a white Nike t-shirt and black Nike sweatpants.

She left her address with her pet sugar glider, which is a small marsupial type animal.