Police appeal for help to find missing woman
Police are appealing for help to find a woman who was reported missing from a village north of Melton.
Deborah Jallands-Bull was last seen in the Muston area, bear Bottesford, on Friday evening.
She has not been seen since and her family and officers are extremely concerned for her welfare.
Deborah is 5ft 8ins tall, with short blonde hair and brown eyes.
Deborah has tattoos of dandelions on her wrists and a tattoo of a rose on her left foot.
Call 999 quoting incident 732 of June 8.