Police appeal after suspect arrested over theft of car in Melton
Police have this morning (Tuesday) arrested a man in connection with the theft of a car in Melton at the weekend but they have not yet been able to recover the vehicle.
Officers are appealing to the public for help in locating the black BMW 1 Series, which was stolen Dalby Road between 11pm and midnight on Saturday.
Police believe the vehicle, which has a registration plate of YK16 LBE, is still in the Melton area.
A 25-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the incident and he remains in custody. However, the car has not been located.
Det Con Steve Hobby, the investigating officer, said: “I would ask anyone who has seen this car or knows of its whereabouts to get in touch.
Most Popular
-
1
Town estate responds after young child is injured on park seesaw
-
2
Lots of family events in Melton area over next two weekends
-
3
Tributes for Melton councillor after her death is announced
-
4
Police close Melton house after drug and anti-social issues
-
5
Music and comedy acts coming up at Melton Theatre
“Any information you’re able to provide, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help.”
You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quoting reference 22*486674.
Alternatively, call 101.