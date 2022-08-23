Police appeal after suspect arrested over theft of car in Melton

The car stolen from Dalby Road in Melton on Saturday night

Officers are appealing to the public for help in locating the black BMW 1 Series, which was stolen Dalby Road between 11pm and midnight on Saturday.

Police believe the vehicle, which has a registration plate of YK16 LBE, is still in the Melton area.

A 25-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the incident and he remains in custody. However, the car has not been located.

Det Con Steve Hobby, the investigating officer, said: “I would ask anyone who has seen this car or knows of its whereabouts to get in touch.

“Any information you’re able to provide, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quoting reference 22*486674.