The late Mark Mabbott pictured with wife Sarah and daughter Caitlyn

Poignant tributes have been paid to a Melton Mowbray man who became a star of American football. Mark Mabbott passed away last month aged 45.

He won two national championships with the Leicester Falcons, who are now known as the Leicester Panthers, and came out of retirement to play for the team again.

Sadly, Mark suffered a cardiac arrest in June while playing for the Panthers against Nottingham Caesars – prompt CPR on the field saved his life but he died after suffering a subsequent cardiac arrest while recovering at home.

Mark lived at Asfordby with wife Sarah and 14-year-old daughter, Caitlyn.

The late Mark Mabbott pictured in his Leicester Panthers uniform

Leicester Falcons said in a tribute they were ‘utterly devastated’ to hear about his passing.

They posted on Instagram: “He was a giant beast of a man on the field and the biggest, funniest, cuddly bear off the field, delivering crushing blows whilst making lifelong friends mid game.”

Mark’s sister-in-law, Claire Edson, told the Melton Times: “It has been a shock for the family.

"We are expecting a couple of hundred people at Mark’s funeral, with his old team-mates and his friends as well as family.”

Mark attended Sarson High School and King Edward VII School in Melton.

He worked as an HGV driver, making long trips including as far afield as Switzerland.

Sport was a big passion throughout his life, particularly local football and cricket, turning out for Melton Town and Market Overton.

He will be best remembered for his role in the Leicester Falcons American Football team, where he played most of his career as a lineman.

Mark, who was revered on field because of his 6ft 8ins stature, won championship medals with the Falcons in the title-winning seasons in 2009 and 2018. After briefly retiring, he returned to play for the newly renamed Panthers.

Claire added: “Mark was very popular. He loved life – he enjoyed socialising and being around people.

"He was really happy-go-lucky and had a zest for life.”

Mark’s funeral will be held on Tuesday December 17 at the Rushcliffe Oaks Crematorium, near Nottingham, at 2.30pm.

Friends and former team-mates are welcome to join family members at the service.