Lord-Lieutenant Mike Kapur signs his pledge for the Big Help Out

The Big Help Out, taking place on Monday May 8, has been launched by the King and Queen Consort to encourage people across the UK to try out volunteering and join in the work being undertaken to support their local areas, as well as highlighting the positive impact that volunteering has on communities.

Now, the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur OBE – who is the King’s representative in Leicestershire – has launched his Big Help Out pledge, and is urging people of all ages across the county to sign up to it.

He is hoping that the Big Help Out will act as a launchpad to increase the number of volunteers across Leicestershire, by giving people a taste of volunteering and encouraging them to continue helping their communities after the celebrations are over.

Mr Kapur has made his own pledge to take part in a litter pick on May 8, and is now encouraging people of all ages and from all walks of life in Leicester and Leicestershire to sign up to the pledge.

Anyone who takes the Big Help Out pledge promises to take part in a volunteering activity on the day, to explore getting involved with volunteering beyond the Coronation weekend and share their volunteering experience with others to inspire them to take part. It is hoped this will bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation weekend.

Mr Kapur said: “The Big Help Out is an opportunity to celebrate all those brilliant people who already volunteer, who go out of their way and go the extra mile to support their local communities, as well as encouraging as many people as possible to pledge their support to volunteer during the Big Help Out and to carry on that volunteering afterwards.

"It is an opportunity for the people of Leicester and Leicestershire to try volunteering for themselves and make a real difference in their own communities.”