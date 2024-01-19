An Asfordby woman has made a moving appeal for her missing husband to come home.

Rachel Baker with husband Paul, who has been missing since last Saturday

Paul Baker, who is 52, was last seen by family members in the West Avenue of Melton on Saturday.

His wife, Rachel (50), says she is very concerned about his welfare with temperatures dipping to sub-zero temperatures this week.

In a passionate and poignant appeal made through Leicestershire Police, Rachel said: “Paul, if you see this, please just come home.

Paul Baker (left) and CCTV footage of him outside Melton's Sainsbury's last Saturday afternoon

"All I want to do is give you a big hug.

"I miss you so much, as does our Gabs."

Paul, who was reported missing on Sunday, was captured on CCTV outside Sainsbury’s in Melton the day before, shortly before 5pm.

He was wearing a grey hooded top and carrying a rucksack with possibly a sleeping bag attached at the base.

In her appeal to her husband, Rachel added: "Our dogs – Darcy and Betty – miss you too.

“I know you love the outdoors, but we’re all worried about you, especially as it’s so cold at the minute.

"I need to know that you’re eating properly.

“I love you so much and I won’t stop looking for you until I find you.

"It doesn’t matter why you left – please come home so we can continue our lives together.”

Paul is slim, 5ft 6ins, and he has receding, mousey, grey hair and stubble.

When his family last saw him, he was wearing jeans and possibly a long Parka-style jacket.