Fireworks go up at a previous Halloween Bonfire Event at Play Close

Play Close Park is once again the venue, with everything getting underway at 6pm on October 27.

A children’s Halloween fancy dress competition will be held with fireworks at about 7.30pm.

Organisers, the Melton Mowbray Town Estate, request all attendees use Church Street, Park Lane, Leicester Street, Wilton Road and Dalby Road to access the park.