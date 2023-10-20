News you can trust since 1859
Play Close to host Halloween Bonfire Event once again

It’s just a week to go now until Melton’s popular annual Halloween and Bonfire Event takes place.
By Nick Rennie
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST
Fireworks go up at a previous Halloween Bonfire Event at Play CloseFireworks go up at a previous Halloween Bonfire Event at Play Close
Play Close Park is once again the venue, with everything getting underway at 6pm on October 27.

A children’s Halloween fancy dress competition will be held with fireworks at about 7.30pm.

Organisers, the Melton Mowbray Town Estate, request all attendees use Church Street, Park Lane, Leicester Street, Wilton Road and Dalby Road to access the park.

Entry is £5 with youngsters aged under 14, accompanied by an adult, getting in free.

