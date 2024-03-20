An image of what the planned solar farm would look like at Potters Hill

Proposals submitted by RWE Renewables for open fields at Potters Hill, off the A606 Nottingham Road, also provide for the site to be opened up for community use with picnic benches, a community orchard and an educational trail.

It has been designed to ensure agricultural practices, such as sheep grazing, can take place on 95 per cent of the land once the site is operational.

Melton residents will get the chance to see detailed plans and give feedback on them at a drop-in consultation event at Asfordby Parish Hall on Tuesday, between 2.30pm and 7pm.

A solar farm

The farm, which would host a battery energy storage system (BESS) If approved, has the capacity to offset almost 700,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions – the equivalent of taking over 10,000 cars off Leicestershire roads annually over the lifetime of the project – according to the applicants.

Conor McAllister, project manager at RWE, said: “Potters Hill Solar Farm is an important opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the UK’s net zero targets.

"Offsetting carbon emissions is of huge importance both regionally and nationally, and we’re pleased to be playing our part in tackling the climate crisis.

‘’As we are currently in the early stages of the proposals, we are looking to members of the community to help shape the scheme further.

"We want this scheme to reflect the wants and needs of local communities and we are very much looking forward to hearing the community’s thoughts throughout the consultation period.”

Due to the nature of the scheme, it will be preserved as greenfield during the lifetime of the solar farm and after its decommissioning.

The inclusion of beehives, bat roost boxes and bird boxes at the site will help to create new habitats for wildlife alongside significant hedgerow and tree planting.

This planting will support wildlife corridors and provide some screening to protect views for the surrounding communities.

A community benefit fund of up to £200,000 is included in the proposals to encourage sustainable initiatives locally such as rooftop solar.