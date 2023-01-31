Melton Council's offices

The authority say the multi-million-pound development would make far better use of an underused building, address a lack of hotel accommodation in the town and also provide a boost to the local night time economy.

Some staff at the Parkside offices, off Burton Street, have started working from home since the pandemic and Leicestershire County Council has withdrawn its employees which used to be based there leaving considerable vacant space.

The proposed redevelopment would see the eastern side of the building, which includes the current reception area, civic rooms and registrars, remain in its current configuration.

An aerial photograph showing the Melton Borough Council offices - half of the building would be converted into a hotel if plans are approved

Office space would remain available for the employees and partners on the upper floors and the ground floor would continue to be accessible to customers to visit the council and access services.

Under the initial proposals the western side of the building would be converted into the hotel.

The council would maintain ownership of the building, leasing the space to a company who would run and manage the hotel for thousands of visitors to stay each year.

Councillor Rob Bindloss, portfolio holder for growth and regeneration, said: “The council is committed to investing in the town centre and boosting tourism to attract more people to spend time and money in Melton.

"During the consultation for the Town Centre Vision last year, residents and partners raised the issue of lack of available hotel rooms in the town to allow event organisers and coach operators to find suitable accommodation in the town centre without having to stop in Nottingham or Leicester.

“The council is very keen to maximise the benefits this could bring to the town’s economy and so is not proposing to include café or restaurant provision with the hotel to encourage visitors to use the facilities in the town, which could see an additional £2 million each year being spend in night-time economy.”

Members of the council’s cabinet will debate the plan at their next meeting on February 8 and a detailed business case would then be prepared over the next year if it is supported.

The council would need to undertake all the necessary financial and legal assessments, as well as a procurement exercise to identify a suitable hotel operator.

The authority’s leader, Councillor Joe Orson, said a new hotel would be a valuable asset with the influx of visitors and workers expected in Melton in the coming years following last week’s announcement of £14million of ‘levelling up’ funding to develop the livestock market site into a food and drink production hub and high quality open air events space.

He commented: “The recent success of Levelling Up funding and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocations will see millions of pounds of investment into the town centre over the next couple of years.

“Combining this with an increased hotel capacity in the heart of Melton Mowbray, we can attract over 28,000 additional visitors to the area each year, increasing footfall in the town and spending at local businesses and visitor attractions.”