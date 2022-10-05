Plans mooted for Melton and Harborough Councils to join forces

Latest Melton Council news

Members of Melton’s cabinet will discuss the issue at their meeting next week after Harborough councillors identified it as a preferred partner to establish a strategic partnership with.

It is thought the relationship would save both councils money by removing duplicate roles, help them to pool resources and increase their influence in regional local government matters.

A report set to go before next Wednesday’s meeting states: “Collaboration is commonplace within local government and within Leicestershire there is a

strong track record of joint working by district councils and their partners.

"Following the retirement of their former chief executive, this report provides details of a recent review undertaken by Harborough District Council, and the subsequent invitation from them to explore the potential for establishing a strategic partnership with Melton Borough Council.

“This report summarises the process Harborough have gone through which identifies Melton Borough Council as their preferred partner.

“Additionally, following an initial assessment of the potential benefits, opportunities and risks, this report seeks to confirm Melton Borough Council’s interest in exploring this opportunity further and commitment to develop a full business case with a view to this being considered formally by both councils in December.”