Plans in place to find new jobs for Jeld-Wen employees

Part of the Jeld-Wen site on Snow Hill, Melton Mowbray

That was the message this week from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), which runs the Melton Mowbray Jobcentre Plus office, based at the borough council offices in Parkside.

With all three Jeld-Wen sites set to close in December the challenge is now on to secure other employment opportunities for those affected, in similar professions or ones where their skills are transferable.

Julie Pritchard, partnership manager for DWP Leicestershire and Northamptonshire district, told the Melton Times: “DWP has been in regular direct contact with the company since it was announced.

“We are working alongside Melton Borough Council, Futures and Work and Skills to deliver a mini recruitment event and local employers and agencies will be in attendance to carry out face-to-face interviews with staff that are affected.

“DWP will also deliver group information sessions to the members of staff affected and also one-to-ones where required.

"We will be offering the Rapid Response Service, which includes working in partnerships to address the effects of job losses on individuals and on the local community.”