Plans for new strongman family fun event in Melton

Fraser Mann, who runs the Steel Yard Gym and Fitness centre in Melton, warms up for the strongman event by lifting a giant tyre

It is hoped the Power in the Park Strongman festival, on Saturday August 20, will be held every year to entertain residents and bring new people into the town to boost the local economy.

As well as the thrilling power lifting events, the event will feature lots of stalls, food stands, a tug of war competition and a children’s power contest.

It will be in the Play Close Park, from 10am until the late afternoon, and is a collaboration between Melton BID and the Steelyard Gym and Fitness centre, which is based on North Street in Melton.

New strongman event in Melton

Lee Freer, chair of the BID team, told the Melton Times: “This will be a litmus test to see if it can become another big event for the town every year.

"We are sure people will enjoy the strongman competition and there will loads of other entertainment throughout the day.

"As well as bringing extra footfall in Melton it will send a positive message to local people about fitness and wellbeing and how it can help your mental health.”

Some Melton people will remember a similar strongman event in the town about 15 years but that never took off.

It is hoped this will be very different, with several competitors already signed up to take part, including some with a pedigree in power lifting.

Local residents are also invited to get involved by paying an entry fee of £20.

Lee added: “We are starting off with an open strongman competition, which novices are more than welcome to take part in.

"The events will include a truck pull, a car dead lift, log presses and a challenge to lift the Atlas stone.

"It didn’t take off last time it was held about 15 years ago but there is a lot more going on this time and we are confident it will be a big success.”