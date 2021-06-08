Plans for new Melton and Syston parliamentary constituency

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns celebrates with Conservative supporters shortly after the result was declared at Melton Sports Village in December 2019 EMN-210806-090057001

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) today (Tuesday) launched an eight-week consultations into the plans which would see the current Rutland and Melton seat replaced with one called Melton and Syston.

If approved, this would see a new constituency comprised of all Melton borough wards being joined by eight from the Charnwood district, including Syston, Thurmaston, East Goscote, Queniborough and the Wreake villages.

And communities such as Oakham, Uppingham, Langham and Whissendine, which are currently part of the Rutland and Melton constituency, would fall into a new Rutland and Stamford parliamentary seat.

The proposed new Melton and Syston parliamentary constituency area EMN-210806-101116001

The changes would signal quite an upheaval for local MPs, with Alicia Kearns elected by a sizeable majority at the last General Election to a Rutland and Melton seat which has been dominated by the Conservatives.

Edward Argar, also a Conservative, is currently MP for Charnwood but many of the villages in his constituency would pass into the new Melton and Syston one.

A report published today by the boundary commission states: “As our initial proposals consider Rutland separately from Leicestershire, we propose a Melton and Syston constituency in place of the existing Rutland and Melton constituency.

“This includes all District of Melton wards and eight Borough of Charnwood wards extending towards the River Soar, which becomes its western boundary.”

It continues: “We decided the most appropriate crossing between Rutland and Lincolnshire is to include parts of the South Kesteven local authority with Rutland.

“We therefore propose a Rutland and Stamford constituency, comprising the entirety of the Rutland unitary authority and 11 South Kesteven wards.

“This proposed constituency includes the towns of Stamford and Market Deeping to the south-east following the District of South Kesteven local authority boundary, and the wards of Isaac Newton, Castle, and Glen to the north.”

The commission is required to ensure that the number of electors in each constituency is more equal with the proposals resulting in the number of constituencies in England increasing from 533 to 543.

It is undertaking an independent review of all constituency boundaries and will present final recommendations to Parliament by July 2023.

Publication of the initial proposals today is the first time people get to see what the map of new constituencies might look like.

In a message to the electorate, Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “We want to hear the views of the public to ensure that we get the new boundaries for Parliamentary constituencies right.

“We consider all feedback received during the consultation process, and it is your local knowledge that helps us to shape constituencies that best reflect your local area.”

Members of the public are encouraged to visit www.bcereviews.org.uk to view maps showing the proposed new boundaries and provide feedback before the consultation closes on August 2.

People can comment on anything from where the proposed new boundary lines are to the names of the constituencies.

There will be a further two rounds of consultation next year before final recommendations are made.

***A new Melton and Syston consituency would have an electorate of 74,216.

***It would be comprised of East Goscote, Queniborough, Sileby, Syston, The Wolds, Thurmaston, Wreake villages, Asfordby, Bottesford, Croxton Kerrial, Frisby, Gaddesby, Long Clawson, Stathern, Melton Mowbray, Old Dalby, Somerby, Waltham, Wymondham.