Plans for new bike hire service in Melton park
The service will operate from a Wilton Park building which has been used by staff working for Melton Mowbray Town Estate.
Dean Rees, chief executive officer for the town estate, said: “This building has been used as a mess room for staff for some years.
"The building will be retained, repurposed and improved to provide a suitable facility for a bike hire business.”
When it is up and running, the aim is to provide a range of different bikes for hiring out to Melton Mowbray residents, visitors and tourists.
The project will be put out to tender before an operator is appointed.
Dean explained: “Potentially, we are looking at off-road and electric bikes, in addition to leisure bikes for all ages.
"This will depend, to some extent, on which tender application is successful, but Melton Mowbray Town Estate will look for tenders that will deliver inclusivity, as well as a range of different bikes for different activities such as MTBs BMXs and road bikes.”
Planning consent has been given by Melton Borough Council for the change of use of the building.
Delays over getting planning permission, which has now been granted, mean the bike hires will not start until next spring at the earliest.
“Depending on the tender programme, which is currently in progress, Melton Mowbray Town Estate anticipates bike hire to be available from the spring or summer of 2025,” Dean added.
Planning permission has also been granted to the town estate to demolish the old pavilion cafe, also in Wilton Park, because the building is no longer considered fit for purpose.
The wooden cafe, which has been closed for many months, dates back almost 70 years and is now structurally unsafe.
The town estate plans to put up a new building to house a replacement cafe.
It is understood that delays over getting planning permission and issues with moving heavy plant equipment on soft ground after a damp summer means the new cafe will not be up and running until next spring.
