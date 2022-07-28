Plans for Bell Centre to be hub for local creatives and makers

The Bell Centre in Melton. Plans are being discussed to use it as a hub for creatives and makers.

Melton BID is keen to see the mall, which has been plagued by empty units for many years, repurposed as a hub for creatives and innovators, as well as a community centre and heritage centre for the town.

BID manager, Shelagh Core, told the Melton Times: “As a borough we have seen a huge amount of crafters, artists and makers set up businesses during the pandemic and there is a great appetite, on a short to medium-term basis, to use the centre as a creative centre for them.

“The monthly Sunday vintage and craft market, which started in 2020, is seeing an average of 70 to 90 traders each time with an average footfall of around 3,000 to 4,000 visitors throughout the day.

“We have currently around 15 to 20 traders that would be keen to move forward with a makers’ concept within the centre, using the space to produce and sell their products and run workshops, whilst also providing a visitor attraction for the town and its coach visitors.”

Mrs Core, who believes the Bell Centre has great untapped potential, added: “We are also working with local artists and businesses to promote the centre in as a destination terms of its heritage, with interest too for a pop-up bakery, arts exhibition and new business start-ups in other Bell Centre units.