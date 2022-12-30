A sign warning of the closure of Thorpe Road

The two roads are, of course, busy routes in and out of the town and the impact of closing both of them at the same time could worsen the traffic congestion already being caused by vehicles having to divert around the Thorpe Road sewer repairs.

Melton MP Alicia Kearns says the intended work on Scalford Road, scheduled for early January, had been put back.

Advertisement

She said on her Facebook page: “Leicestershire County Council have confirmed that the planned closure on Scalford Road has been postponed until Thorpe Road has been reopened safely.”

A sign at the junction with Norman Way warning of the closure of Thorpe Road

Severn Trent initially said the work on Thorpe Road to repair a large sink hole caused by the collapse of a sewer was expected to take until January 16 but Mrs Kearns says it could be finished earlier.

She posted: “The Severn Trent repair team have been working throughout Christmas to complete the work and are doing everything they can to speed up the process.

Advertisement

"They are aiming to complete the repair works by January 9 if everything goes to plan.”

Water board work teams had initially repaired a pipe when the major issue with the sewer was detected while they reinstated the highway, leading to the road being closed in the early hours of Thursday December 15.

Advertisement

It led to a deluge of complaints on social media from people who say they were given no prior warning of the closure.

Vehicles were backed up as parents went on the school runs at Brownlow Primary and people attempted to get to work and to visit Tesco supermarket.

Advertisement

Mrs Kearns added: “My team have continued to liaise over the past few days with Severn Trent, local police and the council regarding the repairs being carried out in Melton and the traffic diversion.

“Unfortunately, the repair work needed is extensive – Thorpe Road is a 4m deep excavation, a 14m long trench and 6m wide, the full road width, at the sink hole.

Advertisement

"It is estimated that 100 tonnes of stone will be required to complete the job.