An archery session at a previous summer activities scheme organised by Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust

Bookings are being taken for places on an annual children’s sports and countryside activity scheme in the Vale of Belvoir.

The sessions, which are for youngsters aged six to 12, are being run again by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust for eight days – August 5 to 8 and 12 to 15, at Belvoir Cricket Ground, in Knipton.

Activities will include cricket skills and games, basketball, orienteering, short tennis, base hide and seek, dodgeball, rounders, croquet, tri-golf, hockey, archery and visits from working dogs and bird of prey, Scooby.

The cost is £30 per day (9am to 3pm, drop off from 8.45am) or £100 for four days.

Youngsters who attend are reminded to remember to bring a packed lunch, water bottle, sun cream and, just in case, a rain jacket.

Email email [email protected] for more information and a registration form.

Numbers are strictly limited, so it’s first come first served.

Click HERE for more information on the trust.