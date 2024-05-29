A haunting scene from The Phantom of the Opera at St Mary's Church, Melton Mowbray

Audiences were thrilled by the hauntingly beautiful transformation of Melton’s St Mary Church for Sky Theatre’s performance of The Phantom of the Opera.

The show was nothing short of spectacular under the expert direction of Jak Beasley, who is rapidly earning a reputation for his fabulous productions.

His direction brought a fresh, yet faithful, interpretation of a beloved classic, capturing both its grandeur and its intimacy.

Suzanne Forrester, the talented producer and owner of Sky Theatre, has a knack for bringing together stellar casts and this production was no exception.

James Stevens, the musical director, wielded the orchestra with such finesse that the music became a character in its own right.

The acoustics of St Mary’s enriched the sound, creating an auditory experience that was divine, with the orchestra's performance flawless.

Jess Walker's choreography was another highlight, seamlessly integrating with the narrative and enhancing the dramatic impact of each scene.

The fluid movements and well-executed dance numbers added a layer of elegance and dynamism to the production.

James Pritchard's lighting design was simply enchanting, while his use of fog in the dungeon scenes and expertly timed pyrotechnics added to the gothic and eerie atmosphere.

Coupled with Neil Wesley's expert sound design, the technical aspects of the show were as polished as the performances.

Ryan Green gave a breath-taking performance as The Phantom. His powerful vocals and impeccable acting brought depth and intensity to the tortured character. Every note he sang was pitch-perfect, and his emotional range left the audience spellbound.

Katie Morton (Christine) was equally captivating. Her pure, angelic voice and nuanced performance brought the character to life with grace and sincerity.

Benjamin Studd’s portrayal of Raoul was a standout - his acting was so convincing during the climactic hanging scene that it was almost unbearable to watch. His chemistry with Morton was palpable, adding an extra layer of authenticity to their scenes.

Helen-Mary Boyce deserves special mention for her role as Carlotta. Her vocals were impeccable, faultless, and downright amazing.

She captured the diva’s flamboyance and vulnerability with a performance that was both entertaining and technically perfect.

Ellis Barthorpe as Ubaldo Piangi provided the perfect comedic foil to Carlotta. Their chemistry was fantastic, and his comedy timing was spot-on, bringing much-needed levity to the darker moments of the show.

The humorous duo of James Barlow and Conor Izzard, as Monsieur Andre and Monsieur Firmin, were delightful. Their banter and impeccable timing had the audience in stitches, while their harmonies in ‘Prima Donna’ were a highlight of the night.

Hannah Castledine’s Madame Giry was portrayed with an air of mysterious authority, while Heidi Wilbourn as Meg Giry showed herself to be a budding star.

Her beautiful harmonies and captivating presence were mesmerising every time she graced the stage.

The rest of the cast hit every harmony to perfection and brought the story to life with energy and passion.

With stellar direction, production, and performances, it was a testament to the incredible talent within this company.

If you missed it, you missed a true theatrical gem.