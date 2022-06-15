Petrol prices continue to soar across Melton

BP garage in Leicester Road, Melton

The average unleaded price per litre at town garages yesterday (Tuesday) was £182.65 while those with diesel vehicles were faced with paying £189.9 per litre on average.

Most expensive unleaded price was at the Thorpe Road filling station, at £186.9, while the cheapest was the Tesco garage, further up Thorpe Road, at £178.9.

For diesel, the best deal was at Tesco as well, at £184.9, with both BP (Leicester Road) and the Thorpe Road garage charging the most at £191.9 per litre.

Tesco filling station on Thorpe Road, Melton

We would like to hear from people across the Melton borough about how the high petrol and diesel prices have impacted their lives.

Do you limit trips in the car now, has it made it challenging if you use your car for work or has it caused a major financial issue in your business?

Email your comments please to [email protected] for a feature we are putting together.

Thorpe Road garage in Melton