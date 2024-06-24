Paramedics attended the incident

A Melton Mowbray man wants to thank the kind-hearted people who came to his aid when he had a bad fall in the town last week.

Peter Treadwell says he fell outside The Edge Community Centre, on Dalby Road, on Friday evening (June 21).

A number of people rallied to help Peter as he waited for treatment – he was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary and treated for a broken humerus bone in his arm.

Peter contacted the Melton Times to say: “I want to give a big thank you to all who helped me after I fell over.

"A group of youngsters came to help and phoned 999.

"When a paramedic arrived he wanted me to sit on a chair after he had checked me over, but my friends in the Melton Mowbray Amateur Radio Club couldn’t lift me.