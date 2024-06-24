Peter thanks those who helped him after a fall
Peter Treadwell says he fell outside The Edge Community Centre, on Dalby Road, on Friday evening (June 21).
A number of people rallied to help Peter as he waited for treatment – he was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary and treated for a broken humerus bone in his arm.
Peter contacted the Melton Times to say: “I want to give a big thank you to all who helped me after I fell over.
"A group of youngsters came to help and phoned 999.
"When a paramedic arrived he wanted me to sit on a chair after he had checked me over, but my friends in the Melton Mowbray Amateur Radio Club couldn’t lift me.
"Out of the blue a stranger turned up and with his extra strength I was up and sitting on a chair awaiting an ambulance.”
