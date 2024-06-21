Pet care firm take part in gruelling fundraiser
Assisi Pet Care - based at Pera Business Park – want to raise awareness for the cause and generate £2,000 by virtually cycling, walking and running a total of 1,200 miles – the distance from its HQ to the town of Assisi in central Italy.
Over the month, employees will be logging their miles and steps via an app.
Assisi Pet Care CEO, Peter Mangion, said: “We’re encouraging all brands and all departments to take part, whether they are avid cyclists, walkers or runners, there’s a way for everyone to get involved and make a difference. Our aim is helping the Blue Cross’ goal of a world where all pets enjoy a happy, healthy life.”
The Assisi Pet Care group is home to pet brands including Burns Pet Nutrition and Hi Life.
