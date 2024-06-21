Staff at Melton-based Assisi Pet Care who are taking part in the fundraiser for Blue Cross

Staff at a Melton business are taking part in a gruelling fundraiser for the Blue Cross charity, which helps sick, injured and homeless pets.

Assisi Pet Care - based at Pera Business Park – want to raise awareness for the cause and generate £2,000 by virtually cycling, walking and running a total of 1,200 miles – the distance from its HQ to the town of Assisi in central Italy.

Over the month, employees will be logging their miles and steps via an app.

Assisi Pet Care CEO, Peter Mangion, said: “We’re encouraging all brands and all departments to take part, whether they are avid cyclists, walkers or runners, there’s a way for everyone to get involved and make a difference. Our aim is helping the Blue Cross’ goal of a world where all pets enjoy a happy, healthy life.”