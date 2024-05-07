Peaceful walk to take place at Belvoir Castle

Engagement teams from both the Stathern-based hospice and the castle will also be on the walk, which is on Friday, between 10am and noon.

It is the first of a series of walks being offered throughout the summer months and will last up to about an hour, with complimentary tea and coffee served at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It takes place during Hospice UK’s ‘Dying Matters’ week and there will also be information available about the hospice and signposting to other local mental health and bereavement support services.

Anyone wanting to join the walk should meet outside Belvoir Bistro, at The Engine Yard, for 10am.

Registration of intention to attend is required so organisers can contact you in the event of cancellation.